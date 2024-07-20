Nigerian born Canadian Minister to Nigerian youths: How to migrate

Nigerian-born Canadian Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism, Dr. Akolisa Ufodike, says Nigerians, especially youths, intending to migrate, should choose from the numerous opportunities available for them to migrate regularly and succeed.

Ufodike stated this when he visited Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, in Abuja.

The visit was to explore strategic collaboration and partnerships on issues of multiculturalism and immigration, leveraging each other’s strengths to promote the interests of Nigerians in the diaspora, and work closely to promote regular migration.

The Minister offered to serve as a Resource Person for the Commission, sharing his expertise and experiences to support initiatives of National interest.

In terms of regular migration routes, Nigerians are the highest ranked foreign trained doctors, second highest ranking country for International Students in Canada and also the fourth highest ranked country seeking permanent residency in Canada.

Dabiri-Erewa stated: “We are delighted to have you visit us and explore ways to work together.

Also Read:

“Your offer to serve as a Resource Person is a testament to the commitment of Nigerians in the Diaspora to giving back to their country.”

She added that the visit underscores the importance of collaboration between Nigerians in the Diaspora and NiDCOM in promoting regular migration and harnessing the potential of the Diaspora community for National Development.

She said NiDCOM remains committed to engaging with Nigerians in the Diaspora to promote regular migration, entrepreneurship, and investment in Nigeria.

Post Views: 0