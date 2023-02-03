Nigerian billionaire set to buy £90m Sheffield United

Prospective new Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi has provided an eight-figure cash injection to stave off the threat of administration.



The Nigerian – who made his fortune in technology and co-founded Tingo Mobile, now valued at around £6billion – is hopeful of completing a £90million takeover of the Blades from Prince Abdullah in the coming weeks.



Sportsmail understands that given the club’s perilous financial position, Mmobuosi has committed to funding them ahead of time as Paul Heckingbottom’s side strive for promotion back to the Premier League.



The funds are believed to be in excess of £10million, paid in installments, which covers running costs – including player wages – and remaining on top of routine bills.



It is also thought to make sure they keep up with payments on previous transfers – including to Genk for Sander Berge and Liverpool for Rhian Brewster. Defaulting on transfer payments contributed to the EFL handing down a transfer embargo.



Sheffield United’s financial situation has proven a major issue at the club all season with a very real fear of administration, which would incur a 12-point deduction.



That would significantly hamper Heckingbottom’s squad, who are second in the Championship and 12 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough before Saturday’s game against Rotherham United.



Mmobuosi is understood to have instructed the club to keep both Berge and Iliman Ndiaye on deadline day, with the pair subject of interest from top-flight clubs.



His takeover at Bramall Lane is pending EFL approval.