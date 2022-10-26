Nigerian becomes first black to become City Councillor in Canadian city, Buhari reacts

A Nigerian, Ayo Owodunni, has become the first black person to become a City Councillor in Kitchener, London Ontario, Canada.

The Eagle Online is reporting that he won the keenly contested Municipal elections for Ward 5 in Kitchener.

Reacting to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari hailed the feat by Owodunni.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday quoted Buhari as calling Owodunni Nigeria’s “Brand Ambassador”.

President Buhari also praised the contributions of the Diaspora in promoting Nigeria’s image abroad and acting as brand ambassadors.

He described the record-setting election of the Nigerian, the first ever for a black person, highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by him as a consultant, facilitator and trainer, supporting businesses in their efforts to promote learning and bring diversity, inclusion and cultural understanding in the workplace.

The President urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to always promote the government’s development agenda wherever they live and “never be afraid to dream big and never give up on your dreams”.

The President congratulated Owodunni and his spouse, Folake, and their two children on this very important election victory.