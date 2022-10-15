Nigerian Beauty Queen set to promote UN SDGs

A Nigerian Beauty pageant Queen 3, Evelyn Chigozie has moved to promote the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through her pet project.

The queen, who is also the current Miss Africa United Nations, a contest which she won sometimes in May at the 10th edition of the UN pageant, identified her pet project as “SDGs family and business showcase”, in Abuja Friday.

Chigozie while unveiling her pet project said that the cardinal objective of the SDGs showcase was to domesticate the UN SDGs, uphold profound family and ethical cultural values.

Others are to recognise and encourage corporate brands who are achieving the SDGs through their personal projects, launch the one goal-one family initiative and empower people together for a new world.

The beauty queen said that the pet project sought to enhance SDG achievements to boost child rights, give access to school, healthcare, reduced malnutrition and safe water.

Chigozie stated that the SDGs showcase project was also to promote girl child education, saying no to pornography, molestation, rape, reduce maternal mortality, women empowerment and others.

She called on those who are bold enough to promote the UN SDGs to join the SDGs showcase project 2022 to win amazing prices, including access to grants, endorsement deals and opportunity to launch into the movie and creative industry.

“Each participant will be interviewed, trained, equipped, empowered and mentored to become role models, ambassadors and choose a specific UN SDG goal to execute which she said would improve the lives of those in their communities.

She added that this would further create massive awareness of the UN SDGs and contributed to the domestication and quantum achievement of the goals in almost every Nigerian home.

According to her, the showcase represents a humanitarian platform, where families, businesses and the government can demonstrate their passion for nation building in line with the UN SDG goals.

She said that the project was a joint initiative and value-driven humanitarian project of Africa United Nations diamonds pageant that combined a unique blend of SDGs, Pageantry, entertainment and humanitarian.

She added that it was an effective tool for promoting and domesticating the UN SDGs, mobilizing supports, enhancing social entrepreneurial skills.

According to her, it will connect participants with business linkage opportunities and access to grants to make lasting impact in their community.

She said it would achieve the target for 1,000 youths, women and girls as beneficiaries for cash and kind over an eight-year period of 2022 to 2030 from the proceeds of the SDGs Showcase.

Chigozie however, commended the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, the National Assembly especially the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

She also commended the Senate and House Committee Chairmen on SDGs among others on their numerous outstanding efforts to ensure that Nigeria meets her SDGs.