Nigerian-Australian woman nabbed for trafficking 15 students

A Nigerian-Australian woman, Binta Abubakar, has been arrested and charged in Australia over allegations of human trafficking and debt bondage involving 15 Papua New Guinea (PNG) nationals.

The 56-year-old was taken into custody by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) at Brisbane Airport on Tuesday, June 11, 2025, after arriving on a flight from PNG.

Her arrest follows a two-year investigation by the AFP’s Northern Command Human Trafficking Team, which launched a probe into her activities in July 2022 after receiving a tip-off from Queensland Police.

According to the AFP, the woman allegedly lured victims between March 2021 and July 2023 with false promises of full educational scholarships in Australia.

Upon arrival, the victims were reportedly coerced into signing documents agreeing to repay hidden costs, including tuition, airfare, visa fees, and legal expenses.

Also Read:

Investigators allege that the victims were then forced to work on farms across Queensland, sometimes in violation of their visa conditions, with the accused receiving their wages directly and withholding them to cover the so-called debts.

She was charged with four counts of trafficking in persons, 14 counts of deceptive recruiting for labour or services, and 13 counts of causing a person to enter into debt bondage.

If convicted, she faces a maximum of 12 years in prison for trafficking, seven years for deceptive recruiting, and four years for each count of debt bondage.

AFP Detective Superintendent Adrian Telfer said the agency remained committed to protecting vulnerable foreign workers from exploitation.

“Victims of debt bondage and other human trafficking offences can be lured to Australia with a promise of a dream career or free education—things they may not have access to in their country of origin.

“If the conditions of that promise change, it can leave victims in an extremely vulnerable situation in a foreign country, where they are likely to have little financial or emotional support and face issues with language barriers,” he said.

Telfer assured the public that the AFP remained focused on victim welfare and urged them to report any suspected exploitation of foreign workers.

“The AFP can help people who are exploited. We are focused on ensuring the welfare of victims,” he said.

Post Views: 3