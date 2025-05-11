Nigerian athletes: We remain committed to friendly exchange, China Embassy says 

The Embassy of China in Nigeria says it remains committed to promoting friendly exchanges between the Chinese and Nigerian peoples.

The embassy stated this on Saturday in a statement in reaction to the announcement by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

The AFN had announced its withdrawal from the Guangzhou World Athletics Relays scheduled to be held in China from May 10 to May 11, following visa delays by the Chinese authorities.

Reacting, the Chinese Embassy clarified that it did issue visas to Nigerian athletes travelling to China for an event through an expedited process.

The embassy explained it received a letter from the AFN on April 24 requesting assistance in processing visas for Nigerian athletes to participate in the event in China, and it communicated to the federation on submission of relevant documents for the visa processing.

“On May 6, China Visa Application Centre received the relevant application materials submitted by the Nigerian athletes.

“The Embassy immediately activated the expedited procedure, provided the utmost assistance to the Nigerian applicants, and completed the visa issuance on May 8,” it said.

It said it had always actively supported people-to-people and sports cooperation between the two countries.

It said it had repeatedly expressed its welcome for Nigerian athletes to participate in events in China, and consistently assisted Nigerian citizens in visa applications in an efficient and professional manner.

“It should be noted as well that visa issuance is a matter of national sovereignty, and all foreign embassies require applicants to provide the corresponding documents and materials, as well as allow sufficient time for the application process.

“We regret that the Nigerian athletes were unable to participate in the event in China this time, but the statement issued by the AFN is clearly inconsistent with the facts,” the embassy said.

It said it “stands ready to continue providing support and assistance for exchanges and cooperation in various fields, including sports.”

