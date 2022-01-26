Nigerian army will recruit only the best – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, says only the best candidates who are medically and physically fit will be recruited into the Nigerian Army.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday.

Yahaya stated this when he visited the Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre in Falgore, Kano State to assess the ongoing screening for 82 Regular Recruit Intake on Tuesday.

He urged the recruitment officers to leverage on the experience garnered from the previous exercises to improve upon the conduct of the ongoing one.

The COAS advised the officers to ensure that the goals of the exercise are not compromised.

He also pledged to equip the centre with more training aids and facilities to further enhance training at the centre.

The Director, Manpower Planning, Major General Umar Musa, disclosed that over 3,800 candidates are currently undergoing screening at the centre.

Musa added that the main goal of the exercise is to recruit young and physically fit Nigerians to fill the manpower needs of the army.

