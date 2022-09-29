Nigerian Army warns personnel against illegal arms deal

Major General Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigerian Army Rukuba, near Jos, Plateau State, has warned its personnel against involvement in illegal arms deals.

Ali gave the warning at the opening of Arms and Ammunition Storeman Refresher Course 1/22 at Base Ordinance Depot of the cantonment.

This was contained in statement by Majoer Ishaku Takwa, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the division in Jos.

The GOC maintained that any personnel caught in the act would not be spared.

Ali said: “Let me warn that the Nigerian Army will deal heavily with any personnel that is involved in any illegal arms and ammunition deal.”

He stated that the scourge of insecurity in the country must be tackled through training and retraining of personnel to enable them effectively secure the lives and property of law abiding citizens.

He stated that the refresher course was organised in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s vision of having “a professional Nigerian Army ready to acccomplish assigned duties within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria”.

The GOC, who emphasised the need for troops to seek knowledge for a better living, said the course would enable armourers and potential armourers to be versatile in the area of arms and ammunition management within the Nigerian Army in general and their units in particular.

He urged the participants to justify the confidence reposed in them by their formations or units by giving their best and maximum attention during the training.

Earlier, Brigadier General S.A. Alamu, the Commander, Ordnance Services of the Division, said the exercise was aimed at training the participants on both theoretical and practical roles and responsibilities of an armourer.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 30 participants drawn from various units and formations within the division were inaugurated and the course would last till October 4.