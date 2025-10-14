Nigerian Army troops rescue nine more kidnapped victims from Kwara

The Nigerian Army troops of 2 Division/Sector 3 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued nine more kidnapped victims in Kwara State and have continued to sustain operations against criminal elements operating within its Area of Responsibility (AOR).

Lt.-Col. Polycarp Okoye, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Division Nigerian Army, made this public in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Okoye said the kidnapped victims were rescued on Monday during a night patrol along Egbe-Okuran in Kogi State, and Okoloke through Patigi in Kwara State,

He said that the troops intercepted the nine kidnapped victims at Essalu community, in Yagba west LGA of Kogi State.

Okoye said that the rescued victims comprised of four males and, five females that were kidnapped from their community in Matoku, Patigi LGA of Kwara on Sept. 24.

“On interrogation, the victims revealed that about three weeks ago, terrorists raided their village, Matoku, kidnapped several persons and rustled unconfirmed number of cattle.

“The victims further narrated that the bandits who took them suddenly became apprehensive, resulting from troops sustained operations in the area and consequently abandoned them and fled,” he said.

Okoye said that the milestone achievement was as a result of the continued extensive clearance operations by troops of 2 Division/Sector 3 Operation FANSAN YAMMA around Esanlu, Patigi, Babasango, Etsuyum, and adjoining communities of Kogi and Kwara States.

He listed the rescued victims to include Abdullahi Umar, 35, Alhaji Umaru Sarki Fawa, 55, Labaran Abubakar, 45, and Umar Yanda, 30.

Also Read:

Others are Hassana Muhammad, 25, Maryam Muhammad, 27, Aisha Idris, 20, and Zainab Ahmed, 12.

Okoye said that the victims were administered first aid treatments and provided with food while the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division NA/Commander Sector 3 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Maj.-Gen. Chinedu Nnebeife, addressed the victims before they were handed to Patigi LGA authority to help them reunite with their respective families.

He said that the GOC further proceeded to Lata in Patigi LGA of Kwara where he applauded troops of both 12 and 22 Brigades for their continued synergy and collaboration towards achieving operational efficiency.

Nnebeife appealed to the public to always avail troops with credible information that would aid in fighting insecurity and effectively securing lives and property of Nigerians.