Nigerian Army trains tactical commanders in war planning to tackle emerging threats 

In a strategic move to enhance battlefield readiness and improve operational outcomes, the Nigerian Army has launched a week-long Manual Wargaming Workshop to equip tactical commanders with practical skills in combat strategy and decision-making.

The workshop, codenamed Exercise MUNGAMA AIKI, is being conducted by the Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA) in Minna.

It brings together commanders from across Army formations for intensive manual wargaming drills, an approach that removes digital limitations and fosters raw strategic thinking.

Declaring the workshop open on Tuesday, Commander TRADOC NA, Major General Kelvin Aligbe, described the training as a vital component of the Nigerian Army’s transformation drive.

“This is not just another training exercise, it is a mission-oriented initiative to strengthen our tactical edge and produce commanders who can think decisively under pressure and adapt to real-world combat challenges.” Maj Gen Aligbe said.

The workshop is structured as a “train-the-trainer” programme, where participants will replicate the wargaming model in their respective units to raise operational planning standards at all levels.

Major General Aligbe, who also served as Special Guest of Honour, stressed the need for commanders to be agile, innovative, and results-oriented. “We want commanders who can think out of the box, apply unconventional tactics, and deliver battlefield results that matter. This is the kind of transformation that strengthens not just the Army, but national security as a whole.” he stated.

He noted that the workshop is timely, as Nigeria continues to face diverse and complex threats ranging from insurgency and terrorism to banditry and cyber warfare. Simulated battlefield scenarios, he explained, would help sharpen participants’ judgment and response capabilities in real conflict situations.

Maj Gen Aligbe also highlighted the importance of using manual wargaming to assess operational plans prior to deployment an approach that could save lives, time, and resources. He commended the Chief of Army Staff for his visionary leadership, which he said continues to drive the Army’s professionalization efforts. “Our duty is clear,” “To protect this nation, we must train harder, plan smarter, and lead better.” he added.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Doctrine and Combat Development TRADOC NA, Major General Jamiu Jimoh represented by Brigadier General Muhammed Abubakar, described manual wargaming as an essential planning tool that enhances operational effectiveness, manages risk, and fosters a unified planning language among commanders.

He emphasized that the workshop will feature lectures, interactive discussions, and practical sessions centered on the application of manual wargaming and the military decision-making process.

Participants were drawn from Nigerian Army formations and training institutions. Maj Gen Jimoh encouraged them to be fully engaged, open-minded, and committed to transferring the knowledge gained to their respective commands for the benefit of national security.

The workshop runs until 27 June 2025 and is expected to contribute significantly to the Nigerian Army’s doctrinal evolution and field strategy development.

It is being held at the Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya Manual Wargaming Centre, co-located within the TRADOC NA Complex.

