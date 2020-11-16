The Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) on Monday commenced a four-day training for security agencies, corporate organisations, academia, research institutes and civil society on work ethics and adaptive leadership.

The Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, said the Work Ethics and Organisational Performance Course was designed to build the capacity of participants to achieve high work ethics and enhance productivity.

Wahab said that ethics in the work place was fundamental given the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the work from home policy had affected many organisations.

He said that national ethics was clearly indicated in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which included discipline, integrity and dignity of labour.

According to him, if individuals and organisation do their bits of what the nation should do, Nigeria will be a wonderful country because what makes a great nation is present in the system.

He stressed the need for the nation to come together irrespective of the multiplicity of its entity, adding that the USA, Russians and China were also multi-ethnic nations that had effectively managed their diversities.

Wahab said that Nigeria had the material and human resources with enormous knowledge to harness, adding that there was need to have a change of attitude to actualise a better Nigeria.

He said that the 4-Day Adaptive Leadership training with the theme “Strategic Leadership in a Dynamic World”, was organised in conjunction with Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

According to him, the programme is aimed at enhancing the leadership capacity of the participants as well as building their human and resource management competencies.

The Director-General said the participants would be awarded certificate by the Harvard Kennedy School in the U.S. at the end of the programme.

The Programme Coordinator, NARC, Brig.-Gen. Ferdinand Eze, said the Work Ethics and Organisational Performance Course was a new course introduced by the centre as an executive education programme.

Eze explained that the course would cover eight modules that would run for four days.

According to him, there are 65 participants who have registered from different sponsor organisations.

He enjoined the participants to share their experiences freely during the programme so as to enhance the quality of the course.