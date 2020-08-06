Nigerian Army says it has concluded plans to boost healthcare delivery in the South East by building a state-of-the-art Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations in 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said this in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

Yusuf said the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the hospital would be performed on August 7 at Nkwagu Cantonment, Abakaliki.

He said: “This hospital project when completed will be a world class and state-of-the-art hospital that will meet the needs of Nigerian Army personnel and the civil populace in the South-East region of the country.

“It will indeed boost the morale of troops and their families as well as contribute to the development of host community, Abakaliki and Ebonyi State in general.”

The Army spokesman said the event would kick-off 10am prompt at Nkwagu Cantonment, Abakaliki.