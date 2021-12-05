Nigerian Army speaks on rocket attack of Maiduguri by ISWAP

The Nigerian Army has reacted to the attack on Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, by the Islamic State of West Africa Province in the early hours of Saturday.

The reaction was contained in a statement signed by its spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday.

The Army described the attack as a “security breach by suspected Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists who made futile attempt to maintain potency early this morning, 4 December 2021, with explosions in the outskirt of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.”

Nwachukwu said: “This unfortunate incident has caused some level of damage and apprehension in residential areas. Although, no life was lost, sadly a minor sustained injury.

“Ground troops in conjunction with the Air Component of OPHK responded swiftly and dominated the area with ground and air interdictions that successfully neutralized the threats and infiltration attempt by the terrorists.

“The general public are urged not to panic as troops are on ground and aggressively dominating the city to effectively take out any perceived threat.

“The good people of Maiduguri are equally enjoined to go about their normal socio economic activities and provide actionable information on the movement of these criminal elements.”