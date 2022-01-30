Nigerian Army Signals affirms officers are motivated, rewards departed officers’ widows  

The Commander, Nigerian Army Signals (NAS), Maj.-Gen. Abiodun Owolabi, said that personnel of the NAS are being highly motivated for the effective delivery of service to ensure that operational activities go accordingly in 2022.

Owolabi said this during the Nigerian Army Signals West African Social Activities (WASA), 2021, which held Saturday night at NAS Barracks, Mile 2, Lagos State.

The Commander said that WASA was designed partly to celebrate the successful completion of training and operational activities for the Year 2021.

Gen. Owolabi said the NAS training cycle for the Year 2021 was quite eventful because the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, provided the corps with appropriate equipment for efficiency.

“The COAS has always aided the corps to procure communications equipment to enable NAS perform its statutory role of providing effective communications support to the Nigerian Army,” Owolabi said.

He said that NAS provided and deployed Combat Net Radios, Hand Held Radios and SAT phones across all theatres of operations in the country in 2021

“We also successfully organised and hosted Combat Support Arms Training Week 2021 at the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Additionally, NAS successfully conducted Nigerian Army Signals Rotation Batches 2/2021 and 3/2021 in June and December respectively for Signals personnel in the North East,” Owolabi said.

The commander also said that some projects were executed within the year 2021 that boosted the morale of NAS personnel and encouraged them to work harder.

“For instance, additional blocks of one bedroom flats and 2 bedroom flats for officers and a Children Amusement Park were commissioned in Signals Barracks Mile 2.

“Also the COAS approved the demolition of dilapidated buildings in NASS and the reconstruction of two two-storey buildings, each containing 30 one-bedroom flats for our soldiers and their families.

“Very soon, the accommodation will be ready for occupation and with this in place, the morale of the troops, especially our soldiers, will be enhanced,” he said.

Owolabi said that the COAS presented a brand new Toyota Hilux vehicle to the Corps Regimental Sgt. Maj (RSM) to encourage other soldiers aspire to attain same position.

“The COAS has also approved a three-Bedroom apartment for all Corps RSMs to further boost their morale,” he said.

Also, the Special Guest Of Honour, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Jason Gbassa, disclosed that WASA is important because it promotes bonding and unity among soldiers.

“WASA is a means of bonding Nigerians together and breaking the narrative of diving us into tiny units which weakens us in number and strength.

“It is a programe I wish to see enlarged and enriched to a form of carnival that will last one-week instead of just a single day,” Gbassa said.

The highlight of the event was a colourful display of diverse cultural heritages and 12 widows given cash prize and a bag of rice each.

NAN