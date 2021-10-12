Nigerian Army says strategies in place to ensure peaceful election in Anambra

The Nigerian Army says it has mapped out strategies to ensure that residents of Anambra state enjoy peace and security before, during, and after the governorship election scheduled to hold on Nov. 6.

Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, said that the army would also ensure the safety of corps members on electoral duties.

Lagbaja said this when Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), paid him a courtesy visit at the division’s headquarters, Enugu.

In a statement signed by Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Lagbaja commended corps members for their invaluable service to the various units of the division, including the command secondary schools.

“The army had mapped out strategies towards ensuring that residents of Anambra, including corps members on election duties enjoy peace and security before, during, and after the exercise.

“Beyond the electioneering, the division will continue to accord topmost priority to the security of corps members and staff of the scheme.

“The NYSC has contributed to the socio-economic development of the country and played a pivotal role in the training and mentoring of the youth as responsible members of the society.

“I commend corps members for their invaluable service to the various units of the division, including the command secondary schools in its areas of responsibility.

Earlier, the NYSC director-general commended the division for providing the necessary welfare and security support to corps members during and after orientation.

Ibrahim noted that the NYSC would continue to do its best to strengthen the cordial relationship between the scheme and the Nigerian Army.