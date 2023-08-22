Nigerian Army reiterates commitment to end terrorism 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Tuesday reiterated the army’s determination to eliminate terrorism, insurgency and other forms of criminalities in Nigeria.

Lagbaja said this at the Opening Ceremony of the 24th Combat Service Support Training Week at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC) in Lagos State

The ceremony has its theme as: “Sustainable Logistic Support System for the Nigerian Army Towards Achieving Constitutional Responsibilities Within A Joint Environment”.

Lagbaja, represented by the Nigerian Army Engineers Corps Commander, Maj.-Gen. Philip Eromosele, said that the elimination of insurgency and criminalities would be achieved in collaboration with other sister services.

He said that logistics remained the pivot on which the four pillars of military operations revolved and was one of the major determinants of the successes of all military operations.

“Our nation is faced with a myriad of security challenges which include terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, farmers-herders clashes, separatism among others.

“This has resulted in the deployment of personnel in almost all the states of the federation, thus overstretching our manpower and the demand on the combat service corps for logistics support.

“However, we remain passionately determined to eliminate terrorism and all forms of criminalities in the country,” the COAS said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the army displayed some sophisticated equipment locally developed to combat insurgency and criminalities