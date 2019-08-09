The Nigerian Army says it was not selling application forms for enlistment into the Direct Short Service course and that there was no shortlist for DSS course 25 as being circulated on social media.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Musa clarified that the army authorities had not advertised for any recruitment exercise into its DSS course at the moment and cautioned the public to disregard the ‘deceitful information and fake advert’ in the public space.

According to him, application forms for joining the army are not for sale as Nigerian Army does not sell application forms to prospective candidates.

“The news of Army Direct Short Service Course 25 shortlist currently circulating on the social media is fake.

He said: “However, the Nigerian Army will soon officially advertise for the SSC and DSSC shortlist after due diligence.”