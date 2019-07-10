The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Adekunle Makama, has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, for exemplary leadership as displayed by the recent promotion of Officers who have shown courage and gusto in the discharge of their services to the fatherland.

Oba Makama stated this in a statement issued by his Media Office on the promotion of Major General Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations at the Army Headquarters, to the rank of Lieutenant General, and Brigadier General A.B. Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri, to Major General.

Also promoted to the rank of Captain is Lieutenant AJ Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion, Bauchi.

Oba Makama said the promotion has further confirmed his assertion about the neutrality of the Nigerian Army and that Nigerians can now see what he has been saying that the Force under Buratai knows no South, North or East, but a United Nigeria.

While attesting to Adeosun’s gallantry and core professionalism, he said the COAS will never be disappointed.

He said: “This is unprecedented in the history of the country for a Chief of Army Staff to recommend his subordinate for an accelerated promotion to be on the same rank with him.

“I want to commend Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai for his rare courage and exemplary leadership.

“This will also boost the morale of the officers and men to put in their best in the defence of their fatherland, as their gallantry is acknowledged.”

Oba Makama said the officers should also remain focused and show leadership to justify their elevation to their new ranks.

The revered monarch urged the Nigerian Army to justify the confidence reposed in them by Nigerians and end the insurgency in line with the directive of Buratai.