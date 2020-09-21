A Colonel in the Nigerian Army, DC Bako, has died as a result of injuries sustained from attack by Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno State.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Ado Isa, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

According to available information, Bako came under attack when he led operatives of Operation Lafiya Dole on a patrol to clear Boko Haram Terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis, near Damboa in Borno State on Sunday.

The terrorists ambushed his patrol team at about 10am on Sunday.

He was wounded in action and immediately evacuated by the Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE to the 7 Division Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment.

Isa said Bako was recuperating well after a “successful operation at the hospital, in good spirit and also said his prayers in the early hours of this morning before his sad passing on at the hospital.

“May Almighty Allah grant his soul eternal rest.

“Ameen.”

The spokesman of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on behalf of himself, gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and indeed well meaning Nigerians expressed his heartfelt condolences to Bako’s family.

He added: “We are most grateful for his contributions and sacrifices to the mother land.

“May God grant eternal rest to the gentle soul of Colonel DC Bako and the souls of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers who paid the supreme prize in the defence of our farther land.”

Bako was described as a gallant Officer who led the troops from the front.

Under his able leadership, the troops cleared the ambush on Sunday, resulting in the killing of scores of terrorists and recovery of weapons and equipment.