Nigerian Army is more than ever determined to ensure total defeat of all forms of security challenges in various parts of Nigeria, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said.

Buratai gave the assurance on Sunday in Lagos at an inter-denominational church service held in commemoration of the 2019 Nigerian Army Day Celebration at Ikeja Cantonment.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Adekunle Shodunke, the Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation, he said: “The Nigerian Army is more than ever determined to ensure total defeat of all forms of security challenges in various parts of the country”.

He added: “Our efforts must not be relaxed until our mission of complete defeat of insurgents and other criminals in the country is attained.

“I, therefore, charge you to remain dedicated, disciplined and committed to the discharge of your constitutional responsibilities.”

Buratai urged his personnel to keep up the momentum so that in no distant future the security challenges facing the country would be things of the past.

On the celebration, he said that it would afford the Nigerian Army family the cherished opportunity to display the army’s rich history, values and modest achievements.

He said: “Similarly, it is aimed at projecting the army as a key instrument of national power, unity, integration and development.

“This will also provide the avenue for me to appreciate the good works and innumerable sacrifices of the officers and soldiers of army who have in no small way contributed immensely toward ensuring safer and indeed more secure Nigeria.

“I wish to also, in a special way, acknowledge your dogged determination toward ensuring that total victory on the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents and other forms of criminality in the country is achieved.”

The army chief also said that the celebration was being held jointly with the Combat Support Arms Training week.

He said: “This is a platform that provides combat support arms of army to re-appraise their performances in their task of providing efficient combat support for Nigerian Army operations.

“Furthermore, this year’s celebration is yet another opportunity for us to celebrate and honour some of our deserving personnel, both living and those that have paid the supreme price.

“We remember their sacrifices and also pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased. Our hearts are with their families now and always.

“I will like to use this opportunity to reaffirm the unalloyed loyalty of my officers and soldiers to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We will continue to discharge our tasks in line with the global best practices as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”