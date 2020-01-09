The Nigerian Army has detained a Brigadier-General, Charles Nengite, after the discovery of $16 million in a bank account belonging to his wife by the United States.

The General is currently being detained by the Special Investigations Bureau, a department in the Nigerian Army that handles matters relating to fraud and money laundering.

It was gathered that his arrest was effected after the Presidency directed both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Army authorities to investigate the matter upon receiving complaints from the United States Government.

According to Daily Sun, trouble started for the officer after the NFIA in the United States of America discovered the huge amount in his wife’s bank account in that country.

It was gathered that upon the discovery, the wife was arrested, after which the authorities wrote to the Presidency to furnish it with the occupation of her husband.

Upon the directives from the Presidency, the Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Butatai, ordered the SIB to take over the matter.

Sources, however said the wife was not arrested as the money was believed to have been proceeds from dirty deals while the officer was on secondment to the Niger Delta Development Commission between 2016 and 2019.

At the time of filing this report, the officer was still being held in the custody of the SIB in Abuja.