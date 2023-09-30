Nigerian Army General bags Guinea Bissau National Award

President Umaro Embaló of the Republic of Guinea Bissau has decorated Brigadier General Al-hassan Grema of the Nigerian Army with the National Order of Merit, Cooperation and Development Medal of his country.

General Grema was the pioneer Force Commander, ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau.

The Force was deployed to Guinea Bissau in April 2022.

The Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Saturday, said the General was decorated with the award on September 27 at the Presidential Palace in Bissau.

Gusau said that the deployment of Grema was necessitated by the failed coup attempt in the country on February 1, 2022 during which the President and his cabinet were attacked at the Palacio do Governo while holding a meeting.

He said the ESSMGB, under General Grema’s 17-month stewardship, stabilised Guinea Bissau and ensured peace and stability.

He said: “According to many sources, the presence of the ESSMGB ensured an atmosphere of peace and security in the fragile West African country as evidenced by the huge increase in economic activities and return of many International non-governmental organization (INGOs) and global organizations.

“Several countries, including the US, are also working on reopening their diplomatic missions and offices in Bissau.

“During the award ceremony, well attended by the Guinea Bissau military and political top hierarchy, President Embalo poured encomiums on Grema and wished him well.”

Gusau said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, had commended Grema for making Nigeria proud.

According to him, the CDS also called on other commanders in various foreign missions to emulate the shining example of the senior officer.