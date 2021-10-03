Nigerian Army conducts ‘Operation Still Water’

The General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, has said the Division would be conducting “Operation Still Water” to boost its troops professionalism.

The GOC revealed this in a statement signed by the Division’s spokesperson, Major Olaniyi Osoba, on Saturday.

Fejokwu said the operation would hold from October 4 to December 23 in Lagos and Ogun States, aimed at boosting the troops capability to confront the security challenges in the country.

He said the exercise would be jointly conducted with the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force as well as other security agencies.

He said: “The exercise will dovetail into a real time operation aimed at enhancing troops’ level of professionalism and preparedness in curbing security challenges prevalent within their area of responsibility.

“Security challenges such as banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, ritual killings, pipeline vandalism, among others will be addressed during the exercise.

“The exercise will involve movement of troops and military equipment within Lagos and Ogun States.”

Fejokwu urged residents not panic during the exercise.

He also said there would be free medical services for locals of the host communities during the duration of the programme.