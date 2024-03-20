Nigerian Army College of Education matriculates 265 students

The Nigerian Army College of Education, Sobi in Ilorin, Kwara State has matriculated 265 students into various programmes for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ceremony is the 6th to be held at the Major General S.A Adebayo Hall.

It was held on Tuesday at the institution’s premises.

The students, who were newly admitted into various faculties and departments of the college, took the Oath of Allegiance at the event.

Also Read:

The Provost of the college, Major General Nasiru Babangida, congratulated the students for scaling the hurdles of the prerequisite qualifications for gaining admission into the college.

Babangida advised the matriculating students to key into the legacy they met on ground and pay due attention to their knowledge.

“We will do our best; you must put in your best to acquire what you came for and shun any form of social vices,” he said.

The Provost advised the matriculants to always conduct themselves morally and abide by the rules and regulations guiding the operations of the institution.

Prof. Sikiru Banjo, the Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, said NACOE was affiliated to the university through mutual agreement with the approval of the National Universities Commission.

Banjo, who was represented by the Director of Planning and Quality Assurance of the University, Prof. Owoyele Jimoh, noted that ever since then, the collaboration had been good and productive.

He urged the students to do away with anything that could ruin their lives and education such as cultism and other social vices.

He also advised the students to be decent in dressing, character and speech.