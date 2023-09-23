Nigerian Army buries former Defence Spokesman

The Nigerian Army on Friday buried the former Director of Defence Media Operations, retired Major General Bernard Onyeuko, who died on August 26, 2023, few weeks after his retirement from active service.

The member of the 38 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy was until his retirement the Director of Procurement at the Defence Headquarters.

He was of the Ordnance Corps and served in various capacities in the Nigerian Army in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Enugu, Jos, Lagos and Abuja as well as in ECOMOG and United Nation Peacekeeping Operation in Morocco.

Speaking at the funeral, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who was the deceased course mate, described the late senior officer as a saint sent from heaven to touch lives on earth and a dedicated military officer.

Musa urged the wife and children as well as other family members to take solace in the fact that the deceased retired general had a wonderful career in the military with great impact.

He said: “He remains an example to all of us, how to live our lives, how to appreciate one another, and how to give your all in service to God and humanity.

“He made his mark and we are proud of him.

“I’m proud of the kind of life he lived and I think that is wonderful, and not the other way around when people feel so bad about an individual.”

Musa assured the family of the continuous support of the military to ensure that they are comforted.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, said the demise of General Onyeuko should be seen as one of the moments of reflection and time to strengthen friendship and comradeship.

Lagbaja assured the family that the army would stand by them in their grief and give them the necessary support.

He described the late Onyeuko as a fine and dedicated senior officer whose footprints would remain indelible in the Nigerian army having served in different capacities meritoriously.

On his part, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, represented by the Chief of Administration (Navy), Rear Admiral Kennedy Ezete, extended the condolences of the Nigerian Navy to the Nigerian Army and the family.

Ogalla said it was painful that Onyeuko had to die just when he should have time for his family and himself shortly after retirement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the remains of the General was buried at the National Military Cemetery after the funeral service at the Holy Family Catholic Church, NAF Base, Asokoro, Abuja.

It was well attended by Principal Staff Officers from the Defence and Nigerian Army headquarters as well as members of the 38 Regular Course.