Nigerian Army arrests 12 terrorists suspects in Kwara

The Nigerian Army said it has arrested at least twelve persons in connection with acts of terrorism carried out by a breakaway group of the Boko-Haram insurgents known as “Mahmuda,” which reportedly occupied the Kanji Lake National Park in Northern parts of Kwara state.

This was made public by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Major General Obinna Onubogu.

Onugbogu, who recently visited the camps in Kaiama and Baruten local government areas of the state, disclosed this on Saturday during a visit to the areas to obtain firsthand information about how the officers are faring and updates about their operations.

According to the GOC, the twelve suspects arrested were picked up by the military at various locations during its raid of the Kanji Lake National Park and the border communities.

Two of those arrested were said to be confirmed members of the bandit group, while others are accomplices in the criminal act, he said.

Also Read:

“The counter insurgency operation code named ‘Park strike four’ is meant to among other things flush out the bandits and clear the Kanji lake national park of all criminal tendencies”, he added.

The GOC disclosed to journalists on his team that the men and officers deployed for the operation are not resting on their laurels. They are working to restore sanity at the park and raise the hope of the people around the area.

He said, “through the raid operation, the troops have successfully combed a distance of at least 90kilometres from Kemanji into the Kanji forest where its firm base is currently situated.”

During his trip, the GOC, who said the mission was already being accomplished, added that “both the men and officers have succeeded in dislodging the bandits and other criminal elements.”

After interacting with the troops, Gen Onubogu also visited the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Sheu Omar, and the Head of the Kemanji Community known as Shao’ki, Aliyu Siki-Muhammed, where he raised the locals’ hope, boosted their morale, and restored their confidence.

The 2 Division of the Nigerian Army following the orders of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede had since deployed troops to comb the border communities in Kwara and Niger states as well as the Kanji lake forest to flush out the criminal elements taking arms against innocent citizens of Nigeria.

The group had before now allegedly maimed, exploited, terrorised and took advantage of residents of neighbouring border communities in the Baruten and Kaiama Local Government Areas of Kwara and Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was the reported increase in their nefarious activities that prompted the Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, to visit the affected communities in Kwara state last month, and ordered the soldiers to flush out the terrorists within one month.

Post Views: 17