Nigerian Army: Adeosun, 11 other Generals pulled out of service

The Nigerian Army has pulled out of active service the former Chief of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarters, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, and 11 other Generals.

The Generals were pulled out of active service at the Infantry Corps Centre in Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State.

The Generals, who were of the Infantry Corps, included Major Generals MD Abubakar, I Birigeni, CM Abraham, ACC Agundu, TOB Ademola, AM Jalingo and AS Maikobi and Brigadier Generals MA Bashirudeen, DM Onoyiveta and two others.

The pulling out parade was part of activities of the ongoing Infantry Corps annual leadership lectures and biennial reunion.

The theme of the four-day event, which began on November 10, is: “Positioning Nigeria Army Infantry Corps to Win All Land Battles in a Joint Environment.”

Adeosun, who spoke on behalf of the retired Generals, said the pulling out parade was part of military tradition.

He said: “I am happy to state with every sense of pride that this valedictory pulling out parade is an indication that the Nigerian Army, particularly the Infantry Corps, is waxing stronger by adhering to its customs and traditions.

“Today is a day of many emotions, nostalgia, gratitude, joy and a sense of fulfillment.

“Retirement from active duty is a natural and inevitable end of service for every serving personnel, and it begins to count from the day you join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We count ourselves lucky as we are able to witness this event in such an atmosphere of frenzy and boisterous manner.”

Adeosun urged all their successors to sustain the good legacies and continue to build on their achievements.

He said: “It is imperative to do so as the nation has never been faced with grave security challenges as it is being witnessed today.”

He also urged the officers who are still serving not to relent on their oars, noting that the Nigerian Army has for long kept a good name and image.

He thanked the leadership of the country for the opportunity and support given to them to serve in different capacities.

He also thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, and the Commander, Infantry Corps, Major General Victor Ezugwu, for the opportunity of a rewarding and fulfilling life experience.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that retired Brigadier General Muhammad Marwa, the Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, presented awards to Infantry officers who distinguished themselves in junior and senior staff courses.