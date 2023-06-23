Nigerian-American declared wanted in US over drug trafficking

A Nigerian-American, Oluwasheun Akorede, has been declared wanted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration for heroin trafficking.

The DEA made the declaration on its website, giving details of the wanted 54-year-old Nigerian-American.

Akorede’s last known address was stated as Brooklyn, New York while his NCIC number is W322046805, according to information on the DEA website.

Born in 1954, he was said to weight 190, with black and brown eyes and 5’11 in height.

His jurisdiction was stated as the Eastern District of Michigan.

The DEA said Akorede may be armed and dangerous, urging the public not to attempt to apprehend him.

Members of the public are urged to report tips on wanted fugitives to the US Marshals and if in imminent danger, call 911 or their local police immediately or contact the nearest DEA office with information.

—