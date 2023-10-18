Nigerian ambassador hails Gusau, wants Super Eagles to go for AFCON trophy, World Cup ticket

The Ambassador of Federal Republic of Nigeria to Portugal, His Excellency Alex E. Kefas on Tuesday hosted the Nigeria contingent to the international friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in Portugal, saying that the team’s victory over Mozambique in their second game has created a winning mentality that must be sustained in upcoming matches and championships.



Speaking while hosting the delegation of players and their officials, as well as the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Executive Committee member Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa and NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, Ambassador Kefas lauded the leadership qualities of Alhaji Gusau and charged him to consolidate efforts to ensure the Eagles keep winning.



“We want a Super Eagles’ team that will, once more, be the joy of all Nigerians at home and abroad. Nigerians love their football and they love their National Teams, and I charge you to start winning the major trophies to make us all happy.



“The leadership qualities of the NFF President, Alhaji Gusau, are not in doubt. I know he has what it takes to ensure the Eagles keep winning, beginning with the Africa Cup and the ticket to the FIFA World Cup.”



Also at the reception were Ambassador Kefas’ wife, some players of the Super Eagles, technical and backroom staff of the Eagles and staff of the embassy.

With few weeks to the commencement of the race to 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, the Super Eagles won their first friendly match in 55 months, defeating Mozambique 3-2 in Portimao on Monday to underscore that their ‘Let’s Do It Again’ mantra for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals is no fluke.



In an earlier game on Friday, Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons netted a last-minute equalizer to tie 2-2 with the Super Eagles at the same venue.