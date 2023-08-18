Nigerian ambassador denies social media comments credited to him as fake

Ambassador John Usanga, Nigerian envoy to Guinea Bissau and Cape Verde has refuted comments credited to him in the media on the 2023 presidential election as fake news.

This is contained in a statement signed by himself and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday.

According to Usanga, the comments were credited to him by a group known as the Board of Trustees of the National Executive Committee Members of the Rivers State and the Rivers State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Coalition.

The statement credited to Usanga said: “The annulment of the 2023 presidential election on the basis of the less than 25 per cent votes scored by Bola Tinubu is a wake up knock for vigilance and for us to state the fact as it is before the truth is distorted.’’

He said the comments were credited to him on social and traditional media, dismissing them as fabricated lies against him while calling on security agencies to go after the perpetrators.

He refuted that the only statement he issued about the presidential election was a congratulatory message to President Bola Tinubu for winning the election which could be found in the public domain.

“I, John James Usanga, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Guinea Bissau with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Cape Verde;

“Unequivocally and totally deny, refute, disown, and controvert the statement ascribed to me on the said YouTube and other news channels.

“I have never at any point in time had a discussion much less grant an interview to any person, news media or group of persons regarding the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections,’’ he said.

The envoy urged the general public to disregard the fake news as broadcast by YouTube channel and other news channels for what it was, “fake and totally false.’’

Usanga said, “I call upon the relevant security agencies to deploy all resources at their disposal to fish out the purveyors of this fake news.’’

He disclosed that he was also taking the necessary steps with his lawyers to address an alleged defamation of his character.