Nigerian Air Force reacts as jet bombs Yobe village, kills nine

A jet said to belong to the Nigerian Air Force has killed no fewer than nine people in Buhari community, Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to available information, the fighter jet dropped bombs on the village in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident was said to have occurred as the villagers were preparing to leave for the weekly market in Gaidam.

Reacting to the development, the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives.

In a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, Buni said although it could have been an accident or mistaken target, government would join hands with security agencies to unravel the root cause of the incident.

He directed his Special Adviser on Security Affairs to liaise with the NAF and the Multi-National Joint Task Force on the incident.

However, the NAF has denied reports linking one of its fighter jets to the bombing of a community in Yobe State.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NAF spokesman, explained that the agency last conducted a mission in Yobe State earlier in the month.

“NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (Not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September 2021 and it was an armed recce,” he said.

“No bomb or missile was even expended.”