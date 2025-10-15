Nigerian Air Force opens recruitment for airmen/airwomen

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the commencement of online registration for the Airmen/Airwomen Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46/2025.

According to the Nigerian Air Force, the application process is free of charge and will be open from October 14, 2025 to November 25, 2025.

This will be through its official recruitment portal: www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

The statement urged interested Nigerians to seize the opportunity to serve the nation with pride and professionalism by joining the People’s Air Force.

Also Read:

It advised applicants to beware of fraudsters, stressing that the Nigerian Air Force does not collect money for recruitment.

The exercise, it said, offers a pathway for qualified young Nigerians to build rewarding careers while contributing to national defence and security.