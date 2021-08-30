Nigerian Air Force Officer wins US ‘The Legion of Merit’ award

General Jeff Harrigian, US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Commander, presented “The Legion of Merit” awarded by the 27th United States Secretary of Defence to Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Aminu Yakubu of the Nigeria Air Force.

He received this award in honour of his exceptional meritorious service as Defence and Air Attaché to the US.

A statement by the US Mission in Nigeria said during Air Vice Marshal Yakubu’s tenure as Defence Attaché, he greatly improved Nigeria-US military relations, resulting in increased US support to Nigeria in the fight against violent extremism.

Yakubu also coordinated with various US Government agencies for the first visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United States, as well as the first-ever visit of a Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff to the US Africa Command in Germany.

Yakubu’s advocacy and leadership were said to have been instrumental in the acquisition of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft being inducted on August 31 by the Nigerian Air Force.

His superior effort, outstanding leadership and personal initiative reflect great credit upon himself, the Nigerian Air Force, and his country.

The Legion of Merit is one of the US military’s most prestigious awards honouring outstanding service and achievement.

The Legion of Merit medal was authorised by Congress in 1942 to award members of the Armed Forces for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service.