A Nigerian actress and multi-award winning TV personality, Rachel Bakam, is dead, The PUNCH is reporting.

The highly revered newspaper is reporting that the younger brother of the actress, Junior, confirmed the development to it on Tuesday.

Bakam, who hailed from Fadia Tudun Wada in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, The PUNCH said, died at the age of 39.

She died Tuesday afternoon at a private hospital in Abuja while ill.

Her immediate younger brother, Bakam Adams Junior, confirmed the incident to The PUNCH in a telephone interview.

He said she died of a brief illness at a private hospital in Abuja.

Junior said: “Yes, the news is true.

“She was admitted last Friday.

“She died today (Tuesday) after a brief illness at about noon at a private hospital in Abuja.

“Rach, as we fondly called her, was a very likeable person, selfless, hardworking and God-fearing.

“She was very sacrificial.

“Her death has devastated us.

“I am yet to come to terms with it.

“I cannot tell you much,” he said.

Bakam was said to have left behind to mourn her a son, mother, three brothers and many relations.