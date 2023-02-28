NigeriaElections2023:Katsina election results disappoint PDP — Campaign DG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has expressed disappointment over the outcome of last Saturday’s elections in the state, especially the National Assembly results.

The Director General of the Atiku-Lado Campaign Council, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, expressed his disappointment on Monday in Katsina while briefing newsmen.

He described the outcome of the elections, especially the senatorial and House of Representatives polls, as disappointing.

He said that the party had earlier lauded the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari on the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which aimed at staving off vote buying.

He said as a result of the confidence the PDP had in the president’s stance on having free and fair elections, the party did not bother to have polling agents in some of the wards.

“We all supported him (president) on his stance of having free elections. But in his own state of Katsina, inducement was openly done,“ Inuwa alleged.

He said INEC also assured the nation that the polls would be credible and that BIVAS would also work.

“We may not have the victory we envisage, but we are not really concerned because of the circumstances during the elections,“ he said.

Inuwa disclosed that the party’s stakeholders would meet soon to discuss the outcome of the elections, saying that they would announce their next line of action.

Commending the people of the state for their support, he called on them not to be discouraged by the outcome of the elections.

He urged them to come out and vote for PDP during the next round of elections.