NigeriaElections2023: Tinubu triumphs in Benue with 310,468 votes

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Benue State.

Tinubu polled 310,468 to outpace Peter Obi of the Labour Party who scored 308,372 votes.

Also, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 130,081 votes to come a distant third, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party scored 4,740.

The total number of registered voters was 2,772,977 and the accredited voters were put at 840,189.

The number of valid votes reached 770,075, while the rejected votes amounted to 27,687, with a total of 797,762 votes cast.