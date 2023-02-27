NigeriaElections2023: Tinubu, Atiku win five LGAs each in Sokoto

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu, and Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, have won in five local governments apiece in 10 out of the 23 Local Governments Areas of Sokoto State.

Tinubu has taken an early lead in the results declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Sokoto.

According to the results declared by INEC in the state so far, Tinubu leads with 101,608 votes followed by Abubakar with 98,080 votes, with the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, coming behind with 324, votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party garnered only 171 votes in the 10 local governments.

The local governments declared so far are Shagari, Yabo, Gudu, Tangaza, Rabbah, Binji, Wurno, Tureta, Bodinga and Kware.

The results for the remaining 13 local governments are expected to be announced when the collation centre reopens later today.