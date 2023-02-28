NigeriaElections2023: Obi wins Delta

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won the presidential election in Delta State.

The result was announced on Tuesday by the State Collation Officer, Prof. Owunari Georgewill of the University of Port Harcourt at the Independent National Electoral Commission Headquarters in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar came second while the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu emerged third.

See the summary of results below:

Total Registered Voters – 3,225,046

Accredited Voters – 667,149

Total Valid Votes -615,342

Rejected Votes -39,309

Total Votes Cast -654,650

Votes won by parties.

A – 979

AA – 229

AAC – 357

ADC – 160

ADP – 788

APC – 90,183

APGA – 3,746

APM – 1,028

APP – 493

BP – 1,016

LP – 341,866

NNPP – 3,122

MRM – 988

PDP -161,600

PRP – 334

SDP – 3,071

YPP – 605

ZLP – 3,324