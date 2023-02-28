Trending
#NigeriaElections2023: Obi wins Delta

Hassan Muaz

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won the presidential election in Delta State.

The result was announced on Tuesday by the State Collation Officer, Prof. Owunari Georgewill of the University of Port Harcourt at the Independent National Electoral Commission Headquarters in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar came second while the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu emerged third.

See the summary of results below:

Total Registered Voters – 3,225,046

Accredited Voters – 667,149

Total Valid Votes -615,342

Rejected Votes -39,309

Total Votes Cast -654,650

Votes won by parties.

A – 979
AA – 229
AAC – 357
ADC – 160
ADP – 788
APC – 90,183
APGA – 3,746
APM – 1,028
APP – 493
BP – 1,016
LP – 341,866
NNPP – 3,122
MRM – 988
PDP -161,600
PRP – 334
SDP – 3,071
YPP – 605
ZLP – 3,324

