NigeriaDecides2023:Okowa, wife deliver polling units for PDP

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has led by example by delivering his polling unit in Eghoma Primary School, Owa-Alero. Polling Unit 17 was secured by the PDP with a total of 160 votes, while LP and APC received 06 and 04 votes, respectively.

In the same vein, the First Lady of Delta State, Dame Edith Okowa, has also delivered her polling unit in Eghoma Primary School, Owa-Alero. Polling Unit 05 saw a resounding victory for the PDP with 223 votes, while APC and LP received 03 and 22 votes, respectively.

The victories at both polling units demonstrate the overwhelming support for the PDP in Delta State.