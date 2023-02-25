NigeriaDecides2023: PDP floors APC at Lawan’s polling unit

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the polling unit of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Ahmad Lawan cast his votes at the Katuzu Primary School polling unit 001B., Gashua in Yobe State in the morning.

While the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu got 107 votes, Atiku won with 186.

For Senatorial, APC Lawan, got 114 votes while the PDP senatorial candidate got 219, the New Nigeria’s People Party got 11 votes, African Democratic Congress got a vote and five votes were recorded as invalid.

Earlier, the Senate president after casting his vote on Saturday, expressed confidence that the Presidential candidate of his party, Tinubu will win the election.

Lawan said the amendment of the Electoral Act by the ninth National Assembly which gave the Independent National Electoral Commission sufficient latitude to introduce more technology in the electoral process made the 2023 polls very significant.

Speaking to journalists after he voted at his Katuzu ward polling unit in his home town, Gashua in Yobe State, Lawan said, “Today’s elections are very significant for so many reasons but one of the major reasons is what the ninth National Assembly has done – to produce an amendment of the Electoral Act that gives INEC sufficient latitude to introduce more technology for the election process.

“It didn’t take me more than a minute to go through the BVAS accreditation process. It didn’t take me more than a minute to cast my vote. This is very important for our democracy in Nigeria because the process cuts out any tendency for compromise, for fraud, for multiple voting and so many other things.”

“And I believe that this process will produce leaders that the voters would have decided to have to lead them, ” he added.

Lawan added, “Let me also at this point, I’m not campaigning, but I want to commend our people, our citizens especially my Senatorial District, they have shown love, they have shown sacrifice, uncommon love for me particularly and I cannot thank them enough.

“This election, for me, will be the fifth election consecutively into the Senate by the grace of God and I am very confident we will win this election.”

“Here, the President will win, the Senatorial candidate, that’s me, will win, the member of the House of Representatives by the grace of God will also win,” Lawan boasted.

The Senate President further stated that they were going to continue to work with the President by the time Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu becomes the President.

“He will inherit the ninth National Assembly. He will work with us for at least two weeks because our tenure ends on the 11th of June, 2023, ” he added.