NigeriaDecides2023: MUSWEN hails INEC, urges aggrieved parties to approach court

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conduct of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections.

MUSWEN made the commendation in a press release signed Tuesday by its Executive Secretary, Prof. M.T. Yahya.

He noted that as it happens the world over, even in advanced democracies, such exercise did not go without a few skirmishes here and there, adding that such should not be allowed to derail the electoral process.

The organization decried some leaders of thought who it alleged have started “over-emphasising the few grey areas, even while INEC is still in the process of collating the results”.

MUSWEN therefore pleaded for caution, urging political leaders to refrain from making statements that may heat up the polity. “They should rather wait for the outcome of the election results”, Prof Yahya stated.

The statement reads in part: “International observers are also urged to exercise restraint in their statements to the press.

“We commend INEC for the transparent way it is handling collation of the results.

“Elections come and go; winners emerge; elected officials serve only four years and go back to the polls. It takes only four years to re-elect or change them, based on our assessment of their perfo rmance.

Every participant in a contest for one position cannot win; only one person will emerge victorious at the end.

“Because it is apparent that the candidates of some political gladiators are losing now, they have resorted to discrediting the process, beating drums of discord.

“Nigerians are urged not to be distracted by those inciting statements; rather, we should all remain calm and be not drawn into any unnecessary arguments with people who are disgruntled.

“As leaders of thought, we also urge our political leaders to be cautious in their statements and actions and allow INEC complete its task”.

The organization urged stakeholders to join hands with the INEC in ensuring transparency in the process of collating the results, revealing that it supports them with prayers for Allah’s guidance.

It advised INEC not to be distracted from carrying out its task as the electoral umpire.

It advised that aggrieved candidates should seek redress through appropriate channels, rather than issuing inciting statements.

“Nigeria shall continue to be in peace. It is only in an atmosphere of peace that development can thrive. Let us grow the country together” MUSWEN stressed.

MUSWEN is an umbrella body for all Muslim organisations and the voice of all Muslims in the South Western Nigeria.