NigeriaDecides2023: Katsina leaders pay congratulatory visit to Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to receive political and community leaders at his country home, Daura, Katsina State, on congratulatory visit over the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the country’s next president.

Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the February 25 presidential election, emerged winner with 8,794,726 votes, defeating his closest rival Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 6,984,520 votes.

Peter Obi of Labour Party secured 6,101,533 votes of the 24,965,218 total vote cast.

While receiving Governor Aminu Masari and the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Faruk-Umar, who led members of their cabinets on separate visits, Buhari reiterated what he had often said about the President-elect that:

“Bola Tinubu truly believes in Nigeria and is genuinely committed to the progress and sustainable future of Nigeria.”

He thanked the electorate for their massive support for the APC in the Presidential and the National Assembly elections, asking them to further mobilise for the upcoming Gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections.

Buhari profusely thanked the people for supporting him for two terms in office, which he would complete on May 29, 2023.

The Emir said they had visited the President to congratulate him on the outcome of the elections and commended him for preserving Nigeria as an indivisible entity.

He described the preservation of the country as historic achievements.

The Emir said he was proud of his people in Daura who did not fail the president and his party in the elections.

“APC won everywhere,” the Emir said.

On his part, Masari said he felt happy that projections by pundits that Katsina would not vote for the APC turned out to be false, saying that he was proud of what was achieved.