More results are coming from Saturday Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

A result from Oluyole Local Government. Ward 09, Unit 1, Onipe. Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan’s Unit, showed that the opposition APC is leading

President

APC: 85

PDP: 34

LP: 2

Senate

APC 67

PDP 50

A 12

LP 2.

House of Reps

APC 57

PDP 45

Accord 19

SDP 24