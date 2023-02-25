NigeriaDecides2023: APC Chair, Adamu loses polling unit to Labour Party, SDP

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu has lost his polling unit, Angwarimi Ward, GRA A1, LERCEST Office in Keffi, Nasarawa State, to the opposition Labour Party LP.

LP candidate Obi won in the unit with 132 votes to defeat the APC candidate, who emerged second with 85 votes.

For the Senatorial result, APC polled (55), PDP (22), LP (42), NNPP (4), SDP (184), ADC (1), ZLP (3), while invalid votes were seven (7).

House of Representatives: APC (46), PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), AA (21), SDP (159), ADC (2), APGA (1), while invalid votes were sixteen (16).