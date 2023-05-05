NigeriaDecides: Wike’s romance with APC won’t last, Primate Ayodele predicts 

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted that the romance between the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the outgoing governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike will not last.

Ayodele in a press statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, said the cabals in the incoming government of the APC will fight the Rivers state governor, explaining that the governor will be made to pay dearly for some of his actions in recent times.

The man of God made it known that after the inauguration of the incoming government May 29, several things will change and those who expect to have the lion’s share may end up not getting anything because appointments will break the ruling party.

‘’Wike’s relationship with APC will not last. Cabals will fight him mercilessly and he will be made to pay dearly but he will not understand now. APC will teach him a big lesson, including other PDP defectors.’’

‘’After May 29, many things will change and several things will turn around. Those who expect the lion’s share may not get anything. Appointments will break APC after the inauguration” the cleric stressed.

Primate Ayodele however advised Nigerians not to fight for the sake of any politicians because they are not worth it, positing that Nigerian politicians will only sacrifice their supporters for their personal gains, making references to Wike, that the governor will be betrayed because he betrayed his party too.

‘’Nigerians shouldn’t fight for any politician, play politics but don’t create enemies. Our politicians are not worth it, in the end of it they will sacrifice you and your family will be in pain. Wike is playing the politics the way he knows how to play it but there will be repercussions. Anyone who has betrayed someone for gains will be betrayed too sooner or later. Our politicians don’t fear God, they will do anything to be in power but they forget at the end, it’s just six feet underground for everyone. All Wike has done is just out of selfishness and self-glorification” Ayodele restated.