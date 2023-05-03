NigeriaDecides: Tinubu hails Wike over role on power rotation

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has hailed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over his role in ensuring that the presidency returned to the south in the last general elections.

Tinubu said Wike also the leader of the PDP G-5 through his actions and utterances promoted fairness, justice and unity for insisting despite all odds that the Presidency must return to the South.

The former Lagos State Governor made the acknowledgement while speaking in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the State Wednesday during the inauguration of the 12th flyover project – the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta Flyover.

Port Harcourt, the capital city stood still as thousands of residents trooped out to catch a glimpse of Tinubu, whose plane touched the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa around 10:03 am.

As Tinubu stepped out of the jet that conveyed him to Rivers waving his left and right hands intermittently, the crowd that thronged the airport responded with shouts of “Jagaban”, “the President”.

Tinubu’s posters, banners and flyers were used to decorate the road leading to the city from the airport and residents were seen standing along the highway to wave at the President-elect.

The venue of the event was congested by people, who came principally to sight Tinubu, making it a herculean task for security agents to control the crowd.

As the President-elect got to the venue of the event in the company of his host and many dignitaries, the crowd erupted in jubilation.

Many dignitaries from across the country including many governors, ex-governors, former ministers, party executives and incoming and outgoing members of the National Assembly NASS among others graced the event.