NigeriaDecides: Six AGs drag FG to Court over presidential, NASS polls

The Attorney-Generals of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto States have dragged the Federal Government FG to the Supreme Court over the 2023 presidential and National Assembly NASS elections.

The AGFs are asking Supreme Court to invoke the Original Jurisdiction of the Supreme Court that it is seized with under Section 232 (1) of the Constitution.

In essence, their claims on a potential break down of public order/civil disobedience/rioting scenario that may/will be brought about as a result of adverse reactions to the declaration by INEC of Tinubu as President, without following the Electoral Act and INEC’s own laid down guidelines, particularly in relation to the uploading of results unto the IREV through the BVAS.

The thrust of their claim is that there will be public disorder/civil disobedience/rioting in the event that INEC is allowed to sustain its claims that Tinubu won the election, without first complying with its own (INEC’s) operating guidelines.

The Governors of the applicant states, as the Chief Law Officers of their respective states, have the statutory obligation to take all steps to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in their states hence, they are bringing this action in the Supreme Court.

The action was filed on the 28th of February – before INEC announced its final results.

“Note, also, that the 6 states had applied for an injunction restraining INEC from continuing with announcing results” a statement by Paul Ibe stated.