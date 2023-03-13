NigeriaDecides: Seven political parties declare support for Sanwo-Olu 

The Alliance of Registered Political Parties (ARPP) comprising nine registered political parties has formally declared support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s re-election, saying that he has delivered on his social contract.

ARPP made the declaration at a press conference it addressed Monday.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to inform and urge all our supporters across Lagos State to vote massively on Saturday the 18th March for Babajide Olusola Sanwo-olu as governor and his deputy Quadri Obafemi Hamzat.

“He has delivered on his social contract with the good people of Lagos through the famed THEMES mantra.”It’s worthy of note that he literally saved the country from the scourge of COVID-19 through pro-active measures that underscored his responsive and responsible attributes. Among others, massive road construction, investments in education, healthcare services, the environment, youth empowerment, tourism, public transportation, housing, science and technology need to be consolidated during his second term” the parties stated.

The alliance affirmed: “It makes a whole lot of sense for Lagos State to be in tune with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency at a time like this to achieve our age long desires and lofty aspirations.

“His message of GREATER LAGOS RISING reverberated with all and sundry and we can safely conclude that we have in Sanwo-olu a governor who is resolutely committed to take our state to greater heights in the years ahead.

“Lagos State at a time like this is better entrusted in the hands of experienced and patriotic leaders.

*A vote for Sanwo-Olu will indeed be an endorsement for continuity and greater development” the parties stressed.

The opposition indicated that they reached the decision sequence to “thorough analysis of all the good works and rapid development in Lagos.

“We cannot sacrifice the various land-mark achievements of the present administration scattered all over the state on the altar of bitter politicking.

*The governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of due commendation and continuity is key” the opposition stated.

ARPP is made up of the following political parties:



1. YPP – Ajayi Adebayo

2. APP – Chief Mrs Adeyemi Abiola

3. ZLP – Adenipebi Mode Adekunle

4. APM – Kupoluyi Funmi

5. NRM – Braithwate Akinwynmi

6. NNPP – Olanrewaju Kamal

7. ADP – Ishola Bamidele