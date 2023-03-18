NigeriaDecides: Process violence free in Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Saturday said there was no violence in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.



Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking reelection, said this shortly after casting his vote at Eiyekole Polling Unit, Ward RA 15, in Lagos Island Local Government Area.



Sanwo-Olu, who arrived at the polling unit with his wife, Ibijoke, at 10.13 a.m., did his accreditation and cast his vote at 10.18 a.m.



Speaking with newsmen after the exercise, he said the election process should be violence free, urging all to maintain peace.



The governor commended INEC officials for being punctual and the voters for the large and impressive turnout, as well as conducting themselves peacefully during the elections.



He also called on more people to come out and cast their votes, without any fear of intimidation.



The governor urged all to continue to preach and to advocate for everyone to have the right to be able to express themselves freely, fairly and transparently.



According to him, election is a time for all to see and to understand that the process is not meant to be a process of violence.



”Election that leads to a democratic process is the best form of a validation of what true democracy should be about. So I want to reiterate again, this contest is about peace, is about progress, is about prosperity for our state, and our country at large.



”I am indeed happy driving here this morning that everywhere in the city looks calm. But there are a few disturbing videos that we have also seen where some parties are doing one or two things, which is not verifiable, so I’m not going to talk about it.



”Truly, really, it is just to say that I’m excited and I’m happy to be here and I want to ask that all of our voters, all of our citizens should remain vigilant. If you see anything, say something.



”Let’s come out and exercise our rights freely, devoid of any form of acrimony or any form of protest or any form of intimidation. That is not acceptable as a government,” he said.