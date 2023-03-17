NigeriaDecides: Police announce restriction of movement in Ogun

The Ogun state Police Command has announced restriction of human and vehicular movements on the roads and waterways across the State.

The restriction according to a a press release signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi is starting from 12 midnight and will up until 6 pm tomorrow, March 18, 2023.

The restriction of movement is in line with the directives of Inspector General of Police, Usman Alikali Baba, a move he stated is aimed at ensuring peaceful conduct of the election.

In the same vein, security aides attached to public office holders are not allowed to escort their principals to polling stations and collation centers armed, and no state- owned security outfit will be allowed to participate in providing security during the conduct of the election.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba has enjoined the law abiding citizens of the state to go out en masse and cast their vote for the candidate of their choice, as robust security arrangement has been put in place to ensure that the election is conducted under a very peaceful atmosphere.

The CP, Oyeyemi added also warned party supporters to desist from any act capable of disrupting the free conduct of the poll, as the Police and other security agencies are fully ready to deal decisively with any trouble maker, no matter how highly place such person may be.

“Citizens are equally urged to contact the joint operation room through any of the following numbers if anything capable of disrupting the election is noticed in their areas. The numbers are: 08162435473; 09133828725

09153993019; 09010483704.